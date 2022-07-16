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Joe munson
Jul 18, 2022Edited

Yes, I think this dynamic really blew up in the New Atheist faces. They really upplayed their opposition to Islam thinking that it might attract some right-wing supporters, but on average the left were the ones who would have been more receptive to their ideas, but they got alienated because of this support for Muslims as an anti-trump totem thing.

As for a Christian-Muslim coalition, It's kind of a difficult coalition, because most of the political active evangelical types think that being Muslim is a sin and vice versa, and the two faiths can't be mutually correct.

That being said I find it bizarre that nobody bothers to strategize on how to allow religious freedom for religiously mandated racism, (perhaps because they know their beat) but somehow they see religious freedom for religiously mandated homophobia as extremely important.

I'm for both being allowed (let the racists show themselves) but I can't help but notice that a true commitment to religious freedom is rare, a commitment to allowing what people think is fine anyway is not rare.

Also, traditional small government conservatives shouldn't support a ban on firing people? The trucker is free not to the job and the employer is free to fire him? Trumpian populist conservatives Of course would support the ban since they think Islam is wrong.

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