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William MacKenzie's avatar
William MacKenzie
28m

almost as offensive as Witkof's reference to Putin as a "humanitarian" . How we have fallen.

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Tony Brunello's avatar
Tony Brunello
1h

Marco Rubio is an ignorant, ambitious thug, with a surprising predilection for mean spirited cruelty. We have learned this about him. Let's not forget that--along with his failed "Hands" jokes.

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