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Judi Lakin's avatar
Judi Lakin
2h

This is appalling and unconscionable! Musk, Trump, Vance and Hegseth should burn in Hell for all the death they have caused in Ukraine!

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John Glavin's avatar
John Glavin
2h

Trump is a despicable tyrant. I no longer care what Putin has on him. He just needs to be taken away. VOTE in the mid-terms. The democrats will tie him in knots and demand the support that Kiev so desperately need. Trump's treatment of Ukraine has been shameful.

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