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Alexander Kurz's avatar
Alexander Kurz
1dEdited

I was also thinking about what M gets wrong. I like this: "Mearsheimer cannot see that Putin is not acting in Russia’s interest—he is acting in his own, and a democratic Ukraine threatens his grip on power."

Afterthought: About which other leaders can we say the same? And how does international relations theory conceptualize how interests of the country do (not) align with the interests of the leaders?

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David Piepgrass's avatar
David Piepgrass
1dEdited

"We are one people, Americans and Canadians. They speak English, we speak English, fair skin, all of that," Trump said. "And the great people of Alberta, some of them want to separate, and I can't blame them. Do you know they put French on their food labels? French! I think they're being treated very unfairly. You have to think, '49th parallel, why the 49th parallel?' 50 would be a much rounder number, but we should go farther, right? We could be, just, one people living together happily..."

When asked about the 170,000 troops amassed on the border with Alberta, he said: "You know, our guys are a military, and they need military experience, they need to be able to fight in sun and rain and snow. So in this case, Idaho, it's a good place for snow, for training in snow, and they're very good, very lethal soldiers. But they're not going to invade, they're just training there."

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