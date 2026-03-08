The UnPopulist

The UnPopulist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Warden Gulley's avatar
Warden Gulley
6m

Aleksandr Gelyevich Dugin, also known as "Putin's Brain" declared that the "Putinization of America" is complete. "The Enemy Within", "The Press is the Enemy of the People" and other trite but effective concepts are tactical levers used by populists with tyrannical desires to create division, hatred and retribution within populations over which they seek conquest. "I am your retribution" is another chant of power used for gaining political advantage. How much Putinization is sufficient to take over America society? Nobody knows, but the answer is probably "just enough". It need not be a majority, nor even a large plurality, but a sufficient number to make the remaining members feel overwhelmed and unable to make a stand for themselves. America must overcome that feeling of dejection and make a stand against a Putinized Congress and the President who is now little more than Putin's poodle.

Reply
Share
SV's avatar
SV
1hEdited

As long as Liberalism tries to find all of their problems on the other side of the aisle rather than on their own side of the aisle, they will never get it.

Calling Trump things like 'Nazi, authoritarian, dictator and King' do NOTHING to solve the Left's own problems, and certainly does nothing to further discussion across the political divide. All they do is make matters worse by expanding the divide.

The hypocrisy from the Left is so loud it's deafening and quite ridiculous at this point.

The Left campaigned and positioned themselves AGAINST Iran over the course of MANY Leftist presidents. Trump does it and they all switch sides.

They ALL campaigned and positioned themselves against illegal immigration over the course of MANY Leftist presidents. Trump does it and they all switch sides.

They campaigned and positioned themselves against a bloated economy, corrupt spending and flagrant abuses of power over the course of MANY leftists presidents. Trump goes to expose them for doing the very things they campaigned against and they all switch sides.

It's utterly ridiculous and everyone sees it.

Every. Single. Time. Trump does does something that the Left had previously campaigned for, he's maligned for it. He's publicly ostracized, smeared, degraded, shamed in an attempt to shut him down.

Why does the Left do this?

It's very simple. Brett Weinstein and Jordan Peterson explained it clearly and articulately on Joe Rogan almost a decade ago.

The Left's move toward identity politics is a classic, Marxist / Communist move used to divide the people using emotion and subjective reasoning to continue to enrage the people, rather than use proper logic and objective reasoning to set down immutable boundaries.

The Left's agenda is PREDATORY.

The Left supported and endorsed the BLM riots, they tried to justify the shooting of an innocent man in Charlie Kirk who only used words...and if THAT wasn't enough, they pushed for the mutilation of children with a horrific and unnecessary Trans agenda, they pushed to keep people locked in their homes unnecessarily over the pandemic, they pushed an experimental, unproven and mostly unnecessary drug into the veins of people who didn't want it AND didn't need it, and they by proxy supported and encouraged violence and anger against anybody who opposed their ideologies.

Rather than give them tools like logic, reason and objective thinking to oppose the regime they dislike, they empower them to hate and fight back. That's it.

They have empowered their followers to use violence against words. Public violence and force is the primary tool of the Left.

Why and how did they do this?

They did this because they CAN NOT oppose their opponents using LOGIC AND REASON, because those tools are not on their side.

And so, by enraging the public they have decided to use POWER rather than reason and open discussion to push their agendas through.

Conservatives generally speaking do not condone violence. They don't condone anger. They don't condone rage or emotion. They condone proceeding with caution. They just want to stop the Left's hypocrisy, weaponizing of empathy and the abuse of people who disagree with them.

The Left has thrown caution to the wind and thrown everything including the kitchen sink at the Right...

In fact, the Left have become the very authoritarians they accuse Trump of being.

Here is the punchline:

Many if not MOST of the general public knows it and sees it. They see through it all.

The only people who can't see it are the ones trapped in the Marxist / Communist / Socialist Cult that they now want to become the normal way of living.

The very thing millions of people died fighting against, and left behind in other countries to live in freedom has now been instituted by the Left.

God help us all.

Physicians, you need to heal yourselves before you can heal others.

Reply
Share
2 replies
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The UnPopulist · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture