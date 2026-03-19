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Harley "Griff" Lofton's avatar
Harley "Griff" Lofton
7h

Thank you for this thoughtful reflection I have always found it wise when people talk about racism, homophobia, and Jew-hatred to defer to those who are actually experiencing them. I have no way of knowing what it is to experience Jew hatred and how that ties into Israel and Zionism.

I do know that Netanyahu is politically dependent on the extreme religious right in Israel who make no bones about their desire for the elimination of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, utterly reject the two state solution and do speak in terms of what is effectively ethnic cleansing.

The moral thing for Netanyahu to do (assuming his will to power can be curbed) would be to reject this extremist support. It means that other coalitions of Israelis would form a different government that might have reasonable policies that might lead to peace. That is not to say that the Palestinians will match that ambition in good faith but it might be worth a try.

Otherwise thank you, again, for giving me some incite into your experience and perspective on the awful and irrational reality of Jew hatred as it is being manifested today.

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Avril Orloff's avatar
Avril Orloff
7h

Thank you for a thoughtful, nuanced, and eloquent take on the thorny issue of antisemitism on the left. Nearly every day I find myself trying to reason with people on both sides: those who conflate anti-Zionism with antisemitism under all circumstances, and those who refuse to recognize that while the two are not synonymous, there is often some overlap (sometimes considerable overlap). It’s hard to maintain a non-binary perspective in a world that insists we go all in on one camp or another. I appreciate thinking like yours that addresses and wrestles with the complexities, and I regard you as a much-needed voice of moral clarity. Todah!

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