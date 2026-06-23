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Steven of the Club's avatar
Steven of the Club
3h

If only Keir Starmer hadn't run out of ideas after trying nothing.

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Peter Smith's avatar
Peter Smith
3h

This places undue importance on voting and Prime Ministers, but politics isn't about that stuff. Politics is fundamentally about one question: What is the proper role of government?

And then ensuring that this answer is properly communicated to the public.

Today, our political commentators describe one brand of big-government leftists as "liberals," and then turn around and describe another brand of big-government leftists as "illiberal right-wing populists." It doesn't make any sense. All of our mainstream movements are big-government and left-wing. The correct term for this is authoritarianism.

Given that this is the only model being advocated to the public, and therefore the only model people are voting for, what exactly is Keir Starmer supposed to do? What can any politician do? What can elections or constitutions achieve if everyone wants the government involved in everything? Under current conditions, these mechanisms serve no purpose.

To change the rules of the game would be to actually have political commentators who understand that the sole role of government is to protect individual rights, which means strictly restricting the state to the courts, the police, and the armed forces. In other words, they need to start advocating for actual liberal political ideals.

Only then will things like voting, term limits, and constitutions serve a purpose. And that purpose is simple: to keep big-government advocates (AKA authoritarians) out of politics entirely.

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