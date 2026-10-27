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Cathy Reisenwitz's avatar
Cathy Reisenwitz
14h

https://youtube.com/shorts/DUzowsc0zFo?is=acqO20JPPapHIOC1

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Duane Pierson's avatar
Duane Pierson
13h

Rep Steve King of IA was cut loose and successfully primaried back in 2020 musing abt “White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive?" Now, he'd get a pass.

Trump's shifted the Overton Window of the politically acceptable down into subterranean levels.

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