The UnPopulist

The UnPopulist

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Rollz's avatar
Rollz
8hEdited

"After all, some Democrats are not averse to using the ring of power for good." hyperlink leads to Lord of the Rings, specifically to Boromir's speech on the use of the One Ring. Didn't know you guys in the US had the son of Gondor among Democrats, but hell yeah! Just don't give him the ring, of course

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Jose's avatar
Jose
5h

I expect president Ossoff to veto legislation limiting executive power, just like Biden did.

Cynical, yes, but can you blame me?

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