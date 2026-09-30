The UnPopulist

The UnPopulist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Judi Lakin's avatar
Judi Lakin
2h

The most openly racist president since the civil war!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The UnPopulist · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture