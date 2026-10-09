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Slide Guitar's avatar
Slide Guitar
14hEdited

I listen to Longwell often, and like her, but your analysis of her weakness re: immigration is completely apt.

P.S. I will call her on it the next time she uses the phrase "chaos at the border," which makes me grind my teeth.

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Edogawa Ranpo's avatar
Edogawa Ranpo
7h

Sarah Longwell is the genius who thought embracing Liz Cheney would help Kamala.

Democrats will follow her communication advice at their peril.

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