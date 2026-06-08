The UnPopulist

The UnPopulist

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Homo Viator's avatar
Homo Viator
5h

The deepest political question is not which principles we defend, but whether we still remember why we created them.

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Duane Pierson's avatar
Duane Pierson
5h

"He [Trump] didn’t even bother to couch his agenda in some high-minded language."

I'd argue he's just incapable of high-minded thinking. PERIOD. He's a street-fighter. Look at how he ran his business.

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