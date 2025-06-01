The UnPopulist

Chasing Oliver
1h

"Noah, in a previous post, had rightly criticized libertarianism for ignoring threats to liberty posed by non-state institutions ('local bullies') like corporations, churches, and schools (which was another reason I was surprised by his complimentary follow up). Each of these organizations wields an enormous amount of power over people’s lives, including the power to restrict their freedom according to any ordinary understanding of that term."

This is obviously and absurdly wrong. If you don't like what a corporation does to you, you are free to work for a different one and/or decline to purchase its products. If you don't like a church, you are free to formally renounce it or just never attend it. And thanks to the efforts of charter school and homeschooling advocates, you can freely withdraw your children from a school and send them to a different one. (There is an issue here regarding the liberty of the children themselves, which is one reason the age of majority should be lower, but that's not really the point being made.) Corporations and churches can restrict people's freedom through illegal acts of physical harm to their persons or property, or plausible-deniability encouragement of same, but preventing that is a question of enforcing laws that are entirely consistent with libertarian principles. Any other ability they have to restrict freedom is granted to them and ultimately enforced by the state, in contravention of libertarian principles.

In stark contrast, law and government is not voluntary. It is not an agreement out of which you are free to opt. The law and the coercive power of the state to enforce it is applied to you, based on where you happened to be born and where you go, and there is no escape from it. In theory, one can emigrate, but almost every country has immigration rules that give you even less liberty once there, and not one hectare of land one can scrape a living on remains unclaimed on Earth, and the technology and infrastructure to live off it does not yet exist. All humanity lives under a state.

Christopher Wood
7h

The irony about Libertarians today is that 50 years ago their philosophy was much closer to the "sha-la-la-la-la live for today" drug-baked progs.

"Everyone must get stoned" has morphed into the "righteous king" knows what's best.

