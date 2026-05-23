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Mary Adeline's avatar
Mary Adeline
1hEdited

If you bothered to take the Piker quotes in context, you would come up with entirely different meanings; his statement about the USSR was not about their politics or authoritarianism, but the fact their demise allowed capitalist hegemony to take over the world, with disastrous consequences.. Piker is basically a Democratic Socialist, like Bernie. Piker's remark about 9/11 only meant that US foreign policy in the Middle East, such as arming one terrorist group to attack another terrorist group, made the US vulnerable, much like previous decades when the US meddled in Latin America; granted, the verb "deserved" was a poor choice ("allowed" would have been better), but Piker streams almost continually, and "misspeaking" is bound to happen. And OF COURSE he critiques liberalism! However, he is more than willing to defend his views, unlike Owens. Piker doesn't DEFEND Hamas for the violence; he simply understands what Gaza has been through, especially now. He is making an argument, Owens is just creating conspiracies.

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Lloyd's avatar
Lloyd
2h

thank you for helping me remove a newsletter from my reading list 💚

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