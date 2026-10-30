The UnPopulist

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Daverc
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They can “grapple” all they like. But the fact is that organised religions have been and continue to be the curse of mankind down the ages. A blind, unfaltering faith in anything is a recipe for conflict, bigotry and the manipulation of the unthinking masses by predatory leaders. Witness Trump, the Ayatollahs, Wako, Texas. Amongst others.

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