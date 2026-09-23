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Harley "Griff" Lofton's avatar
Harley "Griff" Lofton
11h

Great analysis! There is a case for a well reasoned reform of the Supreme Court that may end up enlarging the Court and changing the appointment and advise and consent practices with which we have become accustomed.

BUT to do so now in this viciously hyper-partisan environment would be a disaster. Any changes must be deeply and profoundly bipartisan.

Many proposals for or against expanding the court flow from frustrations with the reality that the Constitution can and is read in different ways, over time and each of those different readings is legitimate. The results can be weak or strong. The "Living Document" versus "Originalist" debate is largely a false dichotomy.

The answer to the frustration of court decisions is not to change the court which seems to be the driving obsession of both Republicans and Democrats since the Warren Court. The focus should be upon overcoming the Constitution through the Amendment process.

For example if there was an Amendment defining and protecting the explicit right to privacy then Roe vs Wade and other controversial decisions would have stood up on a sounder foundation that just precedent which we all know can and does alter over time.

We all hate Citizens United but the answer is an explicit amendment that grants Congress and the states power to regulate campaign finances in spite of free speech concerns.

The problem is that Amendments are hard to do and politicians, wanting to avoid the heavy lifting of the amendment process, keep holding onto the bad idea that the courts are the easier softer way to get what they want. But it really isn't.

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DT's avatar
DT
13h

Huh, so you're telling me a federalist society guy doesn't think a court that can barely restrain itself from reading the 14th amendment out of the Constitution isn't that bad? Wow, I'll have to reevaluate my stance.

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