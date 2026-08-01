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Michael Paris's avatar
Michael Paris
11h

Kevin Jr. McMahon, "A Supreme Court Unlike Any Other..." https://press.uchicago.edu/ucp/books/book/chicago/S/bo211872635.html

A data-rich examination of the US Supreme Court’s unprecedented detachment from the democratic processes that buttress its legitimacy.

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Jim's avatar
Jim
12h

America is NOT a democracy. It's a constitutional republic. This distinction is not a technicality, it's the difference between freedom and tyranny.

Voting is democratic and it has an import role to play, but it's not the principle that the courts are betraying. The principle is the protection of individual rights, which is what the Constitution is designed to protect. Indeed, a crucial function of the courts is to limit majority-will -- limit democracy -- by overriding Congress when they pass popular legislation that violates the Constitution.

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