The UnPopulist

The UnPopulist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dibya Sarkar's avatar
Dibya Sarkar
22m

Let him govern and then we’ll find out.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
CarlW's avatar
CarlW
23m

Democrats happy with Mamdani, Sanders, and AOC will oversee the demise of the party.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The UnPopulist
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture