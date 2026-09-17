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Jay H's avatar
Jay H
3h

I’m increasingly thinking that one of the major challenges with today’s liberal democracies is that nobody who is qualified to be the chief executive is willing to do it.

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BigDaddy52's avatar
BigDaddy52
2h

Don't worry. AI oligarch’s will choose someone to their liking.

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