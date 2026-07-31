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Rebecca Bik Parker's avatar
Rebecca Bik Parker
2h

This is really helpful. My take on how to get there: In order for reform to work, there are some issues that need to be dealt with: the way campaigns are financed, which allows wealthy corporations and people to heavily influence the outcomes; the stronghold the two existing parties have over the narrative and funding and support for candidates. Both of these make it almost impossible for non-party-line candidates to be elected. If we could establish reforms over finance (overturn Citizens United, for example), election season length (it's unhelpful for people to start talking about the next presidential election in the first month of a new administration), primary timing (what if we had all primaries on the same day?), electoral college... then it would be easier to allow additional parties to realistically have a chance to form and compete. Also, more focus should be put on local and state elections. If a third party appears only in national elections, it's a spoiler. If they can get elected in mayoral, state legislative positions, more people will know what their policies are.

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Jonathan Pool's avatar
Jonathan Pool
1h

The most notable fact about this article is that no surveys asked whether respondents want parties to exist at all or, if they exist, to be treated by governments as anything other than voluntary associations.

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