The UnPopulist

The UnPopulist

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BigDaddy52's avatar
BigDaddy52
9h

I think Power Consolidation is most dangerous of the choices. All the others can be mitigated or punished. Unless power is consolidated in magat or oligarch hands.

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John Olson's avatar
John Olson
9h

Every rape victim I have ever met could tell you exactly what day it happened especially those who reported it to the police. Who could forget something like that? Yet, Jean Carroll not only did not report being raped to the police, she does not even know what year it happened. There is a simple reason why she cannot afford to state what day Trump is supposed to have raped her in the Bergdorf department store. If she said what day this happened, Trump might be able to prove he was elsewhere that day.

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