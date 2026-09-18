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David Piepgrass
9h

> As with Trump demanding “unconditional surrender” at the start of the war, the administration seems to think verbal references to historical American triumphs will yield similarly positive results, despite very different circumstances.

Lying won't fix the strait of Hormuz, but I do think it yields "positive results": a 38% approval rating instead of 8%. If lying didn't work, he wouldn't have won a second term, let alone an approval rating that is positively stratospheric compared to what he deserves. Now, I think that 38% is primarily a matter of having a giant "conservative" (but actually Republican) media ecosystem propping him up, but that ecosystem does need Trump to keep feeding them juicy, if untrue, talking points to repeat.

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