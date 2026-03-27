The UnPopulist

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Lynn W Gardner's avatar
Lynn W Gardner
4h

This is all great, you malcontents tend to forget that your Socialist Democrats just embezzle millions if not billions from the government with sham contracts for community services in Socialist Democrat dominated stares and cities. All your examples herein are just making the government work or wild connector boarding on slander. We only have under three years to clean up the mess that Democrats have dedicated on our great country. Thanks for bringing all the great actions being taken to our attention.

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William MacKenzie's avatar
William MacKenzie
7h

Some reporters should identify a donor, or get somebody to contribute $1, and listen in to one of these supposed “private national security briefings.” they will be a scam, I'm sure.

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