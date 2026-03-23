Alongside cryptocurrency, the Trump administration has championed online “prediction markets,” a kind of legalized gambling that gives scope for corrupt insiders to make money by “predicting” events that they already know are going to happen. Combine those two, and you get Trump insiders using crypto to scam the prediction markets.

The Guardian describes the pattern:

Eight accounts, all newly created around 21 March, bet a total of nearly $70,000 on there being a ceasefire. They stand to make nearly $820,000 if such a deal is reached before 31 March.

An account that made the same bet was created shortly before the US struck Iran on 28 February. It also placed a winning bet on those strikes, which raised similar questions around insider trading, and so far has bet on nothing else.

The new accounts all appear to have been created late last week, around the time when the U.S. president, Donald Trump, appeared to first double down on war with Iran, then suggest in an after-markets Truth Social post that he was considering “winding down” military operations.

The wallets “definitely [look like] someone with some degree of inside info”, said Ben Yorke, formerly a researcher with CoinTelegraph, now building an AI trading platform called Starchild.

Polymarket accounts are anonymous, and it is extremely difficult to trace the owners of the crypto wallets that laid the bets.