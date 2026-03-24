Donald Trump’s mass deportation campaign predictably turned into a reign of terror over American cities, culminating in ICE goons shooting several U.S. citizens. Trump’s administration has refused to investigate these shooting, and it is now being sued by the state of Minnesota for withholding evidence from the state’s independent investigation.

MS Now reports:

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Superintendent Drew Evans want a judge to force the Justice Department and the Department of Homeland Security to share evidence, as would typically happen in such cases.

“Instead of sharing information, federal authorities took exclusive possession of evidence that had been collected, and they denied Minnesota investigators access to key information,” the plaintiffs wrote in the complaint filed in federal court in Washington.

Good, a 37-year-old U.S. citizen, was fatally shot Jan. 7 by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer in Minneapolis. Several videos of the shooting indicate that Good was driving away, not toward, the officer, who stood in front of Good’s vehicle and shot her.

Despite that, top administration officials labeled Good a “domestic terrorist,” and Vice President JD Vance said federal officers were “protected by absolute immunity”—a comment he later walked back.

The BCA—the state’s primary investigative agency—began a joint investigation into Good’s killing with the FBI, but the FBI reversed course, informing the BCA that the investigation would be solely led by federal officials.