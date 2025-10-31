The UnPopulist

RD
8m

Is it only Republicans, or is it just Trump that is grifting off of his time in office?

I can't respect ANYBODY who points their finger from one side of the street, but can't take accountability for their own side.

Biden, Pelosi, and nearly every other person in office grifts in any way they can. Just look at the evidence emerging from the money these grifters make using insider trading and it's been a well kept secret for YEARS.

If Liberals can't keep their own side accountable and honest, calling out only the other side makes Liberals sound disingenuous, and worse, sounding like a Cult that can do no wrong.

And this is probably the biggest difference between politics now and 50 years ago. Literally nobody is accountable any longer to anyone.

