The UnPopulist

The UnPopulist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
J AZ's avatar
J AZ
2h

Thanks for this informative article with facts & details about exercising birthright citizenship - nothing like the carte blanche ticket to freebies that critics try to claim

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The UnPopulist · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture