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Doingmybest's avatar
Doingmybest
9h

It buggles me to why any conservative would harm the constitution in this way. It scares me to my core that this was a close decision.

And it's very clear that trump is awful. He ended a road to citizenship through military service.

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Doingmybest's avatar
Doingmybest
9h

I know i'm making a second comment but, back when I was a conservative, I could never think that someone born here would be denied citizenship.

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