The UnPopulist

The UnPopulist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Kantner's avatar
Robert Kantner
11hEdited

Of course he found a way to embarrass America, to turn a joyous event into a self-centered s***show, and turn the rest of the world against us, including the USNMT. Visitors from around the world were rejoicing and loving their experience here, but Trump turned that right around. In doing so he managed to highlight his ignorance and delusions of knowledge and expertise. His stupid interference energized the Belgian team, and probably even harmed the US performance.team

Reply
Share
Lou Hoffman's avatar
Lou Hoffman
7h

The awarding of the ‘FIFA Peace Prize – Football Unites the World’ to Donald Trump highlights the complex and often problematic relationship between global sports and politics. This act reflects FIFA’s ongoing strategy of using high-profile figures and events to manage scrutiny and advance its interests. Recent World Cup controversies and criticism of Trump’s foreign policy support the view that both FIFA and its chosen representatives often prioritize spectacle and self-interest over meaningful reform. As the 2026 World Cup nears, FIFA and international stakeholders must address these challenges and uphold transparency, human rights, and neutrality in global sport.

To promote transparency and fairness, FIFA should consider several concrete steps. Implementing independent oversight committees would help ensure decisions are merit-based rather than politically influenced. Increasing transparency in the World Cup bidding process could rebuild trust and accountability. Establishing strict guidelines for host countries on human rights and labor standards would help prevent exploitation. By adopting these measures, FIFA can demonstrate its commitment to integrity and improve the sport’s global reputation.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The UnPopulist · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture