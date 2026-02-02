The UnPopulist

Ken White
7h

“ which you quite clearly take personally”

Well, yes, Greg, I do. Aside from my children being Asian-American, many of my friends, colleagues, and fellow Americans are Asian-American. I do take personally the assertion that they’re bad for America.

Don’t you? Seeing the assertion that they’re bad for America as some anodyne opinion like “I don’t like pistachio” strikes me as odd. Leaving that aside, is there something bad, or blameworthy, about finding that opinion repugnant, and saying so?

If taking it personally is bad, I am happy to be bad.

“ What I don’t agree with is that there is any affirmative duty to refuse to allow those views to be aired in a setting like FIRE’s online faculty webinar. The only “test” you’ve listed here is that, according to your moral compass, Wax’s views are so bold that treating her free speech rights as morally neutral is “unserious.” No slippery slope there.”

There’s a little bit of misdirection there. FIRE is making a choice about the use of its own TV show. FIRE chooses who it invites and what the topics will be. FIRE is not “refusing to allow those views to be aired” on somebody else’s show. FIRE is not saying Amy Wax shouldn’t be allowed to eat at Arby’s, FIRE is inviting her to dinner at FIRE’s house.

If I invite Nick Fuentes onto my podcast to talk about how Jews are the enemies of Western Civilization, is that morally neutral? I would say no.

“ Nowhere has FIRE asserted that Prof. Wax’s views are morally neutral. What they have asserted is that her right to speak them and defend them is. That they have “platformed” her is their absolute right, just as it is everyone else’s right to refuse to read or listen to it, to attempt to vilify it, to doxx it, etc. You can decide that their choice represents a moral failing of such magnitude that you’ll never give them another dime. By all means, call out the immorality! But it makes their framework “unserious” in your view only because they’ve chosen to treat her differently than you would. Frankly, I think their framework is more rigorous than your own: it does not depend on a definition of morality.”

I didn’t suggest that FIRE did call Amy Wax’s views morally neutral. Nor did I question FIRE”s right to platform her, obviously. I suggested FIRE treats inviting Amy Wax on her show and giving her a platform to broadcast her views to a wider audience - and lending its imprimatur to her in a way that defending her rights does not - is morally neutral, and that that’s unserious.

TriTorch
12h

The war on Free Speech is occurring because the first thing a kidnapper does is gag the victim so that they cannot sound the alarm. Give up your free speech at your peril. Once they are able to silence you, the game is over. The loss of all of your other freedoms will fall like dominos after. Anyone that advocates to censor you, or to unmask your anonymity is your adversary. Treat them like one - no matter what else they say.

But why is it so vital and necessary for the combined monolithic apparatus of government, corporations, and NGOs, to brute force censor everyone while decimating the careers and reputations of the dissenters? Here is why:

The reason the First Amendment is prime directive order 1, is because it is the most important freedom we have for the same reason it is the first target an adversary subverts, disrupts, and destroys during a crime, a war, or a takeover—preventing a target from assembling, communicating, and organizing a response to an assault grants an enormous advantage to the aggressors.

"If freedom of speech is taken away, then dumb and silent will be led, like sheep to the slaughter." —George Washington

