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Rollz's avatar
Rollz
3h

Happy seeing other liberals notice their abhorrent position on Ukraine. I have written about it in detail, and if we skip the details its really just Russian propaganda. With more and more instances of authoritarian countries utilizing sharp power, I wouldn't be surprised if their ties to Russia become public in a few years.

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David Eichler's avatar
David Eichler
4h

I am never quite sure just how many of the politicians who are DSA members, or who are not DSA members but are chummy with the DSA and accept its support, are actually closely aligned with the full DSA platform. Some might be playing a game of bait and switch with voters, selling them social democracy while secretly hoping to appropriate the means of production, which wouldn't surprise me. Perhaps others are just opportunists using the DSA's resources, but never really intending to try to carry out socialist policies?

Btw, when the DSA says they just want to nationalize a few major industries, I would recommend that you do not believe they would just stop there. Their antipathy to private enterprise is manifest in various other statements of theirs about capitalism, one of which you cite.

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