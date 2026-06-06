The UnPopulist

The UnPopulist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SV's avatar
SV
3hEdited

J6 will never be lost to history for many reasons, but the greatest of them is going to be how Democrats orchestrated much of it to malign Trump.

There were well over 200 FBI Federal Agents in the crowd. Why?

According to the words of the Chief Of Capitol Police at the time, Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the House turned down additional reinforcements on J6 even though he urged her to add them. These are his words.

Much of the 'live footage' was conveniently clipped out of context to make it look like a coup when in fact it was just an angry crowd.

Officers actually freely let people INTO the Capitol.

Glen Greenwald has extensively documented how the lies about J6 were orchestrated in concert by left swinging Legacy Media like the NYT and CNN to perpetuate untruths and incite the public against Trump, only to quietly, without fanfare retract those 'mistakes' quietly months later.

A sitting US President, the most powerful man in the world, was censored / banned off of social media.

The entire thing was blown out of proportion by the Democrats in a concerted effort to smear and stop Trump...much like the Covid pandemic was blown out of proportion by the Left in an effort to smear ANYONE opposed to the Lefts unreasonable measures.

In fact, you can even argue that the Covid pandemic was used to keep Trump out of office in several ways, not the least of which by exaggerating how serious it was (which they did) and forcing mail order ballots and lower turnout at the polls.

Sure, there was a mob and it blew out of control quickly, but Democrats absolutely had a hand to play in that debacle. If you had 20,000 people at a concert, it would blow out of control too without enough security detail.

These were ALL attempts at stopping Trump from staying in office, being respected, and getting re-elected, in much the same way that they tried to (unsuccessfully) impeach him twice, and when they couldn't stop him, they began charging him with concocted legal charges that nobody else would be charged or convicted with (inflating real estate values??? Really?)...they literally threw everything including the kitchen sink at him and he still got elected to a 2nd term.

Oh, I forgot the Steele Dossier and the Russian Collusion hoax pushed by Hilary and Obama.

Democrats at this point look like sore losers and incapable of running a proper political party, let alone getting elected. Frankly, they look ridiculous at this point.

Reply
Share
Homo Viator's avatar
Homo Viator
3h

Perhaps the history of civilization is, in part, the history of humanity learning to distrust itself. Independent courts, constitutions, and institutions are not signs of weakness. They are tools created by an imperfect species to protect itself from its own recurring temptations.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The UnPopulist · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture