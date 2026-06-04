Donald Trump’s obsession with election conspiracy theories has found a new target: California’s primaries. In a Fox News interview and a series of deranged Truth Social posts, he has baselessly claimed that Democrats are stealing elections in various primary contests through mail-in ballot fraud. He writes: “The Dumocrats are at it again! They are trying to STEAL THE GOVERNOR OF CALIFORNIA PRIMARY, AND THE MAYOR OF LOS ANGELES, PRIMARY, AWAY FROM TWO GREAT REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES. Here we go with the very late and massive numbers of MAIL IN BALLOTS.”

Trump’s target on this occasion was California’s primary elections—but make no mistake, he and his allies actively seek to cast doubt on any election anywhere that isn’t likely to vote for him or his chosen candidates.

ABC News reports:

President Donald Trump posted to social media late Wednesday night accusing the Democratic Party in California of trying to “steal” the California gubernatorial and Los Angeles mayoral primaries, offering no evidence to support the allegation. In his posts, Trump complained about the alleged misuse of mail-in ballots and also accused the Democratic Party of delaying the tallying of votes—claims for which there is currently no supporting evidence. The president also claimed that the votes are “under investigation” by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles.

No reasonable person believes, as Trump recently claimed, that he would have won in California if Jesus Christ had counted the votes (although perhaps he is still confusing himself with Jesus?).

The Executive Watch is a project of the Institute for the Study of Modern Authoritarianism, and its flagship publication The UnPopulist, to track in an ongoing way the abuses of the power of the American presidency. It sorts these abuses into five categories: Personal Grift, Political Corruption, Presidential Retribution, Power Consolidation, and Policy Illegality. Click the category of interest to get an overview of all the abuses under it.

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