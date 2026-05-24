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Will R.'s avatar
Will R.
2h

An excellent roundup! What stands out the most to me is less any single scandal than the way institutional constraints are being systematically removed or neutralised. Insider trading, selective enforcement, and executive overreach all become far more consequential once internal accountability mechanisms are weakened or dismantled.

The Public Integrity Section cuts are especially significant in that respect. Once the capacity to investigate corruption inside the executive is reduced to near-nothing, the distinction between lawful governance and discretionary self-dealing becomes increasingly procedural rather than substantive.

Taken together, these entries read less like discrete abuses and more like stages in a broader shift: the state’s enforcement and oversight architecture being progressively retooled away from constraint and toward alignment with executive interest. Well-written and researched!

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