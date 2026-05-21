Trump's Slush Fund to Reward Jan. 6 Insurrectionists Is Grotesquely Corrupt
It also quietly excuses Trump and his family from accountability for underpaying past IRS tax bills
Donald Trump’s attempt to engineer a $1.8 billion taxpayer-funded slush fund for those in legal trouble for promoting his interests is one of the most notable legal stories in recent memory. The fund—which is structured as a legal settlement, administered by loyalists, and shielded from judicial review or future accountability—is envisioned as a way to help victims of government “weaponization.” By this the administration means people like Jan. 6 rioters and others who got into legal trouble while trying to keep Trump in power.
There were early warnings that Trump might do this. “Months before the $1.8 billion ‘anti-weaponization’ fund was announced, Ed Martin predicted Capitol rioters would get millions, even if it took until 2028,” reports NBC News. Legal journalist Roger Parloff was among the first to dig into the actual language of the purported settlement. What he found was a document deliberately crafted to foreclose accountability and scrutiny. Here are some of his takeaways:
“The Trump/Blanche ‘settlement’ fund purports to be challengeable only by those who colluded to create it.”
“To help themselves to nearly $2B of our tax dollars, claimants present evidence to the (wink-wink) ‘settlement’ fund that they were victims of ‘Lawfare’ or ‘Weaponization,’ terms that are nowhere defined.”
“The fund is administered by 5 people chosen by Acting AG Todd (‘I love you, sir’) Blanche, and are removable at will by Trump.”
“The identities of those given our tax dollars, and how much, will be kept secret from us, and known only to … Blanche.”
“The procedures for processing these claims can be as secret as Blanche’s appointees choose to make them.”
Each of those features would be troubling on their own. When taken together, they describe a fund designed not to adjudicate claims fairly but to distribute money to preferred parties without any mechanism for public accountability.
Two additional provisions make the picture complete. Under provisions IV–G, H of the settlement, the fund must wrap up operations and liquidate by December 2028, ensuring that later administrations cannot get their hands on it (or more to the point, I suspect, its records). It also has a second, longer section purporting to exclude judicial review. The following is from VI–B: “there shall be no appeal, arbitration, or judicial review of claims, offers, or other determinations.”
The sum transferred is to be $1.776 billion, a number that is cute but reveals the arbitrariness at work. (There is a baldly mendacious recitation that it is the sum expected to be paid had claimants gone through regular legal process.) No judge had anything to do with that number. Trump had sued the federal government claiming that his own IRS appointees failed to prevent a rogue actor from unlawfully leaking part of his tax returns. U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams expressed skepticism as to whether the parties were genuinely adverse, since Trump appointed and could fire the officials charged with defending the U.S. Treasury against him. Trump dropped the suit, forcing the judge to relinquish her jurisdiction, and then within hours unveiled the “settlement,” which at that point could proceed without judicial supervision.
Under an addendum to the supposed settlement, the Internal Revenue Service is “FOREVER BARRED and PRECLUDED” (capitals in original) from asserting future claims against Trump, his companies, and his family over any misconduct or deficiency connected with tax returns filed up to the present date, whether known or unknown. This is not a narrow carve-out but a blanket, permanent grant of immunity from federal tax liability for the president, his family, and the Trump business empire for all returns filed up to now. It was issued by the president’s own former personal attorney, now the acting attorney general.
Nice deal if you can get it! Maybe you can get it if you’re “negotiating,” adversely or otherwise, with someone who serves at your pleasure. And Trump does seem to have at least one high-exposure dispute with the feds over his taxes.
Economist Justin Wolfers notes one consolation: “He promised to release his tax returns as soon as there were no more audits pending, and now there are no more audits pending.”
Justice Roberts Subverted the Separation of Powers and Created a Dangerously Unaccountable President
The fund’s architects have not been without supporters. The most common line of defense is that prior administrations did something similar, setting a precedent for creative use of large-scale settlements by the government. But my Cato colleagues Tad DeHaven and Molly Nixon, who take on that argument in a recent post, note that Blanche points to prior USDA discrimination settlements with Native American, Hispanic, and female farmers as comparable precedents.
No, they aren’t. As DeHaven and Nixon explained: “Those cases did indeed tap the Judgment Fund, but the eligible claimants for those funds were generally within the category of those whose cases had been settled [and] for the same USDA discrimination alleged in the lawsuits.” This new slush fund, by contrast, is not structured to assist victims of improper tax disclosure.
Instead, the level of generality as to offense committed and injury suffered is set high enough to give the fund broad discretion to reward friends and turn away foes. No neutral third party administration, no appeal, no public accounting, and of course zero court supervision from the get-go, the whole thing having been engineered to escape scrutiny by any judge. Not much of a comparison to the Clinton- and Obama-era USDA discrimination settlements (which indeed deserved the vigorous criticism I and others directed at them at the time).
It’s also true, of course, that the persons and groups given money in those settlements had not been prosecuted for crimes, often violent, meant to prevent the peaceful transfer of power following an election.
Harvard professor of government Ryan Enos calls this “the most brazenly corrupt action in U.S. Presidential history.” I’m not prepared to pronounce either way on that, although it seems fair as applied to the presidents I’ve followed over my lifetime.
Nick Catoggio of The Dispatch puts it well:
It’s simple theft packaged in the argle-bargle of “weaponization” and “compensation” to make it palatable to populist dimwits searching for a way to excuse it morally. Even the mechanism is postliberal to the core: Trump’s habit of using flimsy lawsuits to squeeze money out of parties that he knows won’t dare refuse him reduces law—ostensibly an instrument of justice—into a vehicle of extortion.
How does he get away with it? You already know that, too.
The president behaves with impunity because he believes most of his party will unthinkingly defend anything he does, and he’s correct.
It all points not only to corruption but to a march toward authoritarian rule imposed by way of the streets. Trump intends to use public money to reward followers who broke the law, often violently, to keep him in power despite the election returns. That sends a dangerous message that if they try that again, they may come out not just with a get-out-of-jail pardon, but with a fortune.
Thanks for reading The UnPopulist! Subscribe to support our project.
An earlier version of this article was first published in Walter Olson’s newsletter.
Follow us on Bluesky, Threads, YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and X.
We welcome your reactions and replies. Please adhere to our comments policy.
MAGA trump Amerika is not even attempting to hide their corruption any more. They know that most US citizens are used to getting screwed by their politicians…hell Trump openly supports Putin- the merchant of death.
Corruption and democracy as key campaign thrusts
Domestic Threats Are Top of Mind for Most Americans, no matter their political party. Americans Sound the Alarm over Corruption and Democratic Erosion | Chicago Council on Global Affairs October 8, 2025.
Of all the possible threats to the United States, Americans rank government corruption and weakening democracy as the top two most critical threats to American interests, signaling anxieties over the health of the political system itself. Three-quarters of Americans think US government corruption poses a critical threat to the vital interests of the United States in the next 10 years (73%), and an additional two-thirds express concern about weakening democracy in the United States (65%). For Democrats the figure is 82% for both.
Always tie these concerns to the affordability issue and always label them as an abuse of presidential power. The below are new corruption items, but threats to democracy are very important to voters, as well. So:
Combine the affordability/economics and power abuse/democracy/corruption arguments. While people are suffering, Trump and his Republican sycophants are, instead, only concerned with recklessly abusing their power, destroying our democracy, and making money for themselves. Their priorities are not ours. Republicans at all levels must be booted out this election as a check on Trump/Republican’s toxic economic and authoritarian agenda. (full argument is attached)
• Days after Donald Trump won the 2024 election, his son Don Jr. joined a venture capital firm called 1789 Capital as a named partner. In August 2025, 1789 Capital invested in Vulcan Elements, a two-year-old critical minerals company. Three months later, the Pentagon awarded Vulcan a $620 million loan—the largest its Office of Strategic Capital has ever issued. The Commerce Department added another $50 million in equity. Total federal support to Vulcan Elements: $670 million.
• Since last year, Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee have sent more than a hundred and thirty investigative letters to the Trump Administration, on topics ranging from Department of Justice employees who were fired because they had worked on January 6th cases to the Administration’s handling of antitrust policy. “There’s just a landslide of corruption,” Jamie Raskin, the ranking Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, said. If Raskin becomes the committee’s chairman, many of those investigative letters will become subpoenas.
• “Staggering Corruption”: Rep. Raskin on Trump’s $10B IRS Lawsuit, Stock Trades & Family Business |
• 'He's Just Stealing Your Money': House Dems Launch Bid to Block $1.7 Billion Trump-MAGA 'Slush Fund' | Common Dreams
“It’s illegal and corrupt as hell,” Congressman Don Beyer said of the president’s self-dealing $1.77 billion IRS settlement. “We’re fighting it in court.”
The amicus brief is led by Rep. Joe Neguse of Colorado, Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, Rep. Richard Neal of Massachusetts, and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York. All told, 93 House Democrats co-signed the brief.
• On Kaitlan Collins’s show, Jim Jordan was asked a simple question. For years, Jim and the rest of the House Oversight machine treated Hunter Biden traveling overseas with his father as a five-alarm corruption scandal. Endless hearings. Endless innuendo. So Kaitlan asked the obvious follow-up: if that was disqualifying then, what about Eric Trump flying to China with the President of the United States right now? Jim didn’t even try. He didn’t draw a line. He didn’t offer a principle. He just said he didn’t “have any issue at all” with it. Same trip. Same country. Same family business overlap. Different last name. Case closed.
• “This administration is dripping with corruption from top to bottom, but rushing a settlement to steal $1.7 billion taxpayer dollars for a slush fund before a judge can toss your junk lawsuit would be among the most corrupt acts in American political history. This lawsuit has never been anything more than a shakedown of the American people by a crook president and his crook lawyers.” — Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR), quoted by CNBC, on the reported settlement proposal the Justice Department has with President Trump for his lawsuit against the IRS.
•
• Today’s major breaking news: President Trump is apparently a day-trader. Federal disclosures landed yesterday afternoon showing he has spent the year trading the stocks of companies his own administration regulates, and the timing is suspicious to say the least.
• Trump misses deadline to disclose tens of millions of dollars in stock trades - The Washington Post
• A one-page addendum to the deal posted Tuesday to the Justice Department’s website said the IRS would be “forever barred and precluded” from pursuing unpaid tax claims against Trump, members of his family or his businesses that arose before the settlement being reached. “That is pure theft of public funds, and rewarding individuals who committed crimes is obscene,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Maryland) said during a hearing Tuesday of the Senate Appropriations Committee. “Every American can see through this illegal, corrupt, self-dealing scheme.”
•
• Exclusive | Flurry of Suspicious Oil Trades Worth $800 Million Triggers Regulatory Probe - WSJ