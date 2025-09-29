The UnPopulist

Warden Gulley
1h

Thank you Mr. Craig. This political conflict is no longer about policy or debating issues. That era is gone. Trump's Project 2025 is designed to become a permanent political regime which never relinquishes power. Democrats are still clinging to their identity politics and the belief that policy prevails. Policy as a political force is gone. The Democrats' fantasy of MediCare for All is a pipe dream that will not win even if there is another election. And all those government employees that would lose their jobs during a shutdown? Trump'll fire them anyway. That's the plan. He fired the Congress. He pretty much has fired the Supreme Court. The separation between the DOJ and the president is gone. The independence of the FBI is gone. The game is up unless the Democrats hold their ground and play hardball.

Robert Ley
2h

But who's gonna' get blamed for the disasters it unleashes? And the Rs can bundle anything else that fails into the same "It's because of the government shutdown the Dems caused." and who will argue with them?

And how did that work out for the Rs the last time they did it?

Any lessons there?

Righteousness is OK. Winning is better. Based on past history this is a BIG vote loser, though "past performance is no guarantee of future results."

