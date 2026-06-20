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Don A in Pennsultucky's avatar
Don A in Pennsultucky
3h

I can't think of anything more troubling than even considering the suspension of Habeas Corpus.

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Homo Viator's avatar
Homo Viator
3h

Every generation believes its institutions are permanent. History suggests otherwise.

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