For his 80th birthday, Trump combined his two favorite things—celebrating himself and gaudy spectacles—in a UFC event on the White House lawn. Whatever one thinks of the UFC—or its Trump-enabling CEO Dana White—a cage fight is hardly appropriate symbolism for the land of the free.

The Guardian reports:

Fighters walked through the White House, bathed in warm amber light in the dark night sky, and down a military honor-guard corridor of flags and rifles, with the south portico repurposed as a grand entrance. Trump and White made the walk together, cameras trailing, before reaching a balcony where the Zac Brown Band played and military aircraft passed low overhead, which Trump saluted. They walked a red carpet to their seats in the front row. …

Sponsor logos on the mat included Polymarket; the offshore crypto casino Stake; a tourism campaign for the once-ostracized Riyadh; and Bud Light. The event was broadcast on Paramount+, the streaming service now controlled by the billionaire Ellison family, whose patriarch Larry happens to be a close ally of Trump. The Paramount Skydance CEO, David Ellison, was in attendance, and so was Meta’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, and Crypto.com’s CEO, Kris Marszalek. …

Some fighters were due bonuses in USD1, a stablecoin from World Liberty Financial, a Trump family venture and official sponsor of the card. (A White House spokesman said there was no conflict of interest, since the relevant assets sit in a trust run by the president’s children.)