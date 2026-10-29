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Gene Fifer's avatar
Gene Fifer
11h

The fight against systems of impunity is the unifying theme. Corruption for profit or perversion must result in jail time. The Epstein class and grifters overlap significantly.

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Nelson Chandler's avatar
Nelson Chandler
6hEdited

He’ll pardon himself and all of his cronies.

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