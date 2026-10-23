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Mansi Kulkarni's avatar
Mansi Kulkarni
3h

I think the distinction between accountability and affordability is important here. Fighting corruption matters, but voters also judge governments by whether everyday life is becoming more affordable. The real challenge is making progress on both, rather than treating one as a substitute for the other.

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Tall One's avatar
Tall One
11h

1. Bring down costs.

2. “Trump proof” our systems (Supreme Court, Electoral College, Protocols vs laws)so this is less likely to happen again.

3. Give Ukraine as much support as we can (sanction Russia, ammo, patriots).

4. End Iran war.

5. Recreate our intelligence agencies, military, health dept, etc….)

6. Start to try to rebuild our strength by apologizing to allies and doing what we can to foster soft power.

7. Investigate the greedy people who put us in this spot.

8. Bring down our debt…..

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