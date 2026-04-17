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John Dickerson's avatar
John Dickerson
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This talk of “restoring democracy” in Hungary skips over an obvious point: democracy worked! The government was elected by voters. People supported a platform built on “no war, no migration, no gender,” and the acceptance of the argument that gender ideology threatens the traditional framework of coexistence grounded in loyalty, faith, and family. Those themes stood on their own; they didn’t depend on anyone’s personality.

There is no democracy to restore. The task now is for the new government to deliver on the promises that won the election and to reach a workable fiscal understanding with the EU. If that happens, many voters in Hungary will view it as a success.

And if the democratic political leaders in this country could speak with clarity on that same message, they might find great sucess success as well.

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