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Harley "Griff" Lofton's avatar
Harley "Griff" Lofton
11h

A good rundown on how stories like this CAN end.

Apparently enough of the electoral infrastructure was in tact to make democratic decision making possible by the voters. I hope Magyar is serious about reform and turning Hungary back towards the EU and attempting to reintegrate Hungary into the mainstream of European life.

All of the congratulatory statements from world leaders was also reassuring. Although Italian PM Meloni spent an inordinate amount time thanking Orban for his leadership in the world.

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Waylon Chang's avatar
Waylon Chang
11h

Fantastic article — this is exactly the kind of deep, hopeful analysis we need right now. Magyar’s victory is proof that courage is contagious, and that even the most entrenched authoritarian systems can collapse when enough people simply decide they’re no longer afraid.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

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