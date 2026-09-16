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Abram Shulsky's avatar
Abram Shulsky
7h

"At Davos in January, well before any of this, Carney did something a serving leader rarely does: he acknowledged out loud that the rules-based international order had always been, in part, a fiction.... He borrowed Václav Havel’s image of the greengrocer who hangs the official slogan in his shop window without believing a word of it, and argued that the time had come to stop performing the fiction."

So Carney is content for the "rules-based international order" to collapse, primarily, it would seem, because it made a place for US hegemony. But is any "rules-based order" going to survive without a hegemon who can enforce the rules, even if it bends them from time to time? The overturning of Iraq's invasion of Kuwait was the one time the UN security apparatus functioned as planned to deal effectively with a major geo-political breach of the rules. Carney should wonder whether this could have happened without US leadership before he becomes too enthusiastic about the fall of the current order.

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2 replies by Shikha Dalmia and others
Greg's avatar
Greg
8hEdited

He’s an idiot. But “backward”? Seriously? I guess everybody does click-bait. But serious topics merit thoughtful headlines and ledes. And please stop trying to sell us the UN, the EU, Australia, and Carney, all of which have revealed themselves as enemies of actual liberalism. Trump is as well, but so are they in different guise. The difference is that he doesn’t pretend to believe in liberalism.

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