TJW
11h

I agree now, although prior to Donald Trump arriving on the scene, I was all for American hegemony, especially when contrasted with the weakness shown by the EU and America's NATO allies (like Canada, where I am based). Not anymore. The first step is for the rest of NATO to make good on their promise to beef up defense, since they cannot stand up to Trump while being dependent on US protection. Then, a new alliance including all full democracies needs to be created to replace the United States as the principle guardian of the Free World. The EU, UK, Japan, Canada, Australia etc. together are more then rich and capable enough to do it. All they need is the will and the organization.

William Etheridge
5h

Trump's a moron, if not a complete idiot.

But there's a reason he was elected last year despite all the warnings from his first term and even the appalling January 6th.

Yes the Dems blew it and remain so for now.

But democracy will recover, eventually learn from Biden / Obama and now Trump.

A long check list of how not to.

Historically it's arrived in a blink, radically successful in doing so, is nothing less than the 3rd revolution since the last ice age.

But yes it doesn't run itself.

And as we see lately it’d prone to identity abuse from the racist Left and the Populist Right.

But where there's an effective full franchise then sense should hopefully prevail in the end.

Meanwhile thank heavens globally for the warts and all USA! That Britain prevailed in N America.

On the other side this benighted Russia keeps digging its demise, if at a fearful price in a war the mindless West should never have let happen.

Iran's cooked and today’s demographically failing China is lost in an Old World nationalist haze which will not end well because as democracies know well they’re simply driving the wrong model.

