Carl Karasti
13h

We the People are, according to our constitution, the government, our "government by the people." So, the limits on the president are the limits that We the People set. And we set those limits through the elected representatives we vote for. Of course, the president is one of those elected representatives in our representative democracy.

Unfortunately, We the People have long neglected the Responsibilities that are inherent in our Rights, our Freedoms. We have not been engaged as we ought to be in our system of self-government. Because of this, others have stepped up to fill the vacuum we have left in our system. The wealthy have gladly and effectively taken over doing what We the People should have been doing all along – paying attention to what our elected representatives are actually doing; letting them know what we want them to do; letting them know what we do not want them to do; holding them accountable; being well-informed citizens; voting in our own best interests. Far too many of us have neglected to even cast our ballots at all.

The wealthy do all those things that We the People have refused or neglected to do. Besides casting their ballots, they more importantly cast their money and political support at elected officials to greatly amplify the power of influence they have over all that the government does or doesn't do. And they are getting a great return on their investments, which helps make them even more wealthy. It also makes We the People far less influential and renders us ever more powerless.

All the political problems we are faced with are our fault. We the People have long been failing ourselves. Our political non-actions have lead to our downfall. We have fallen to the point where it is almost too late to recover to try to resurrect what we have lost. As Pogo observed in an environmental context back in 1970: "We have met the enemy and they are us."

