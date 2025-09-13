The UnPopulist

The UnPopulist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
CarlW's avatar
CarlW
6h

Bill Maher made a great argument that these were not drug smugglers: "If it was me, I don't think 11 people on a small boat are needed. I'd leave more room for drugs."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Duane Pierson's avatar
Duane Pierson
7h

ICC & Duterte. Will Trump tariff The Hague (via the Netherlands) for his bud, Duterte, like he did against Brazil for his bud, Bolsonaro?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The UnPopulist
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture