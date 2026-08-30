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Bob Galinsky's avatar
Bob Galinsky
1h

Thank you for compiling this!

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Lynn W Gardner's avatar
Lynn W Gardner
2h

All great news, about time that the affirmative action appointed Democratic Judges learned that there are consequences for their bias illegal opinions. Hopefully if the idiots don’t get the message the Kennedy Center will be a pile of rubble within a day.

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