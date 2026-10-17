The UnPopulist

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Lynn W Gardner's avatar
Lynn W Gardner
5h

Thanks for pointing out all the great work of the administration and our great President. Making America Great Again, which just makes people like you more mentally disturbed every day. In another two years the insane hospitals will be filled with haters like the writers here.

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Mr. No Knowthing's avatar
Mr. No Knowthing
6h

It seems there is lots of evidence her immigration saga is steeped in fraud, starting with her date of birth. Several Trump skeptical legal analysts suggest there is real fraud. It would seem easy enough for her to disprove.

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