The UnPopulist

The UnPopulist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sharon Baker's avatar
Sharon Baker
9m

Honestly, the most troubling aspect of all of this is the standing down of both Congress and the Supreme Court. The Constitution explicitly points to the Separation of Powers and the requirement and responsibility of all three branches of government working together to uphold the Constitution and defend democracy. The fact of the matter is that Congress and the Supreme Court are derelict in their duties, and that is why Trump is so empowered and emboldened. Unless this changes, no amount of handwringing over the damages or voting on which outrageous act by Trump is most egregious will make one big of difference. The question is, why won’t they act?

Reply
Share
Curtis Sten's avatar
Curtis Sten
16m

His intent is to attack Mexican cartels, using Greenland as a distraction.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The UnPopulist · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture