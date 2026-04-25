The UnPopulist

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Lynn W Gardner's avatar
Lynn W Gardner
4h

Thanks for letting us know how our administration is working to support those that support them. It is great that we now have an administration that directs the rewards of winning to those that won. For to long the Democrats have used our tax dollars as their personal piggy bank now the shoe is on the other foot and all the malcontents are screaming foul. Just loving it…. Thanks for spreading the good news.

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